News Update: Shale

Annova LNG receives positive FERC EIS

Annova LNG recently received its final environmental impact statement (EIS) from FERC, a significant milestone in the development process for the Annova LNG Brownsville Project.

"We appreciate the extensive reviews conducted by FERC and the cooperating agencies," said Omar Khayum, CEO of Annova LNG. "We are pleased they recognize our proactive approach to minimizing our impact on the environment, including investing in mitigation that is above and beyond what is required by local, state and federal regulations."

The FERC EIS said in reference to the project's overall environmental impact, "We conclude that impacts on the environment from the proposed project would be reduced to less than significant levels with the implementation of Annova's proposed impact avoidance, minimization and mitigation measures and the additional measures recommended by FERC staff."

For more information, visit www. annovalng.com or call (512) 542-7812.

Purdue innovates new gas-toliquids process to leverage shale

An estimate thrown around quite a bit lately in the energy debate is that the U.S. has enough energy in shale to provide all of the nation's transportation fuels for 100 years. But two challenges remain: how to tap into that supply and how to process it into fuel at a reasonable price.

A research team at Purdue University recently came up with a series of patented solutions that may help address those hurdles. The team has developed a twostep process to convert shale natural gas to liquid fuels such as gasoline and diesel. Current processes are capital-intensive with high operating costs.

Shale gas molecules present production problems for oil refineries because they are much lighter than oil molecules and require a different production process. The Purdue team developed a catalytic process that uses less energy when compared to existing technologies, and also created improved catalyst structures for both process steps.

For more information, visit www. purdue.edu.

Indigo reaches net production milestone

Indigo Natural Resources LLC recently provided an operational update focused on Indigo net production, midstream joint venture gathering throughput and yearend 2018 Indigo reserves.

Per the update, Indigo achieved milestone production of 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (Bcfe/d) net and 1.4 Bcfe/d gross in March 2019. The company also increased throughput on the 50-percent owned M5 Louisiana Gathering LLC system to 1 Bcf/d in April 2019.

"We are proud to announce that Indigo is the largest natural gas producer in north Louisiana," said Bill Pritchard, founder and executive chairman of Indigo.

For more information, visit www. ndgo.com or call (713) 237-5000.

AI firm receives second funding round for shale

OAG Analytics, experts in AI for oil and gas, recently closed its second round of strategic funding in the past nine months from Rice Investment Group. The transaction represents an important milestone in OAG's financing strategy and will be used to accelerate customer success and complete several major enhancements to its upstream AI platform.

"Our industry is entering the next phase of the shale revolution by moving to full-field development," said Derek Rice, partner at Rice Investment Group and director at OAG. "As such, we need the next generation of analytical capabilities to maximize capital efficiency."

Subsurface engineers and scientists use OAG's AI platform to organize data and run billions of simulations, all before deploying capital to the field. The cloud-centric AI platform also provides interactive visualizations, resulting in less guesswork, fewer errors, reduced costs and increased production when it comes to discovery and extraction.

For more information, visit www.oag analytics.com or call (844) 624-9355.

