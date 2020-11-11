McDermott awarded FEED contract for Ichthys gas field development

McDermott International has been awarded a contract to provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for the INPEX-operated Ichthys liquified natural gas field development.

Hand-out McDermott International, Ltd Ichthys Gas Field Development

The award is for a booster compression module FEED with optional engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the project. The booster compression module will be added to the Ichthys LNG offshore central processing facility, located off the northwest coast of Western Australia.

"This award illustrates McDermott's continuing expertise in complex offshore EPCI," said Ian Prescott, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. "Our work to date demonstrates our qualifications to deliver smart solutions in challenging environments—and to the highest safety and technical standards."

McDermott is also undertaking umbilicals, risers and flowlines (URF) as part of an expansion of the existing Ichthys LNG facilities.

Engineering will be completed in McDermott's Asia Pacific headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. The FEED will commence in October 2020.