News Update: Shale - March 2019

Drilling, Onshore

Canyon Midstream expands Oklahoma gas processing plant

HOUSTON -- Canyon Midstream Partners II LLC (CMP2) unveiled an expansion project at the company's recently constructed cryogenic gas processing facility in Woodward County, Oklahoma (the Redcliff Plant). When the project is completed in Q2 2019, the Redcliff Plant's processing capacity will be 240 million cubic feet per day, representing a 20-percent increase over current plant capacity. The Redcliff Plant processes gas volumes transported on an extensive pipeline system that includes over 180 miles of gathering pipelines and five field compressor stations in Oklahoma's Woodward, Dewey, Blaine and Canadian counties (the Redcliff Gathering System).

For more information, visit www.canyonmidstream.com or call (713) 655-9500.

Research shows frac water demand skyrocketing

HOUSTON -- New research from Rystad Energy shows demand for so-called frac water has more than doubled from 2016 levels. Current demand in the Permian, the prolific shale basin located in western Texas and southeastern New Mexico, now exceeds the total U.S. demand of 2016.

Rystad Energy forecasts demand will grow by an additional 6 percent in 2019. In the Permian, demand will likely surpass 2.5 billion barrels by 2020. The market for water treatment continues to see strong growth with a 28-percent expansion to 1.4 billion barrels in 2018. Rystad Energy forecasts it will double 2016 totals by 2020.

The Permian is expected to see substantial treatment growth, surpassing 800 million barrels by 2021. Growth in treatment utilization is driven by larger operators that can make necessary investments in treatment systems, Rystad Energy finds.

For more information, visit www.rystadenergy.com or call (281) 231-2600.

Southern Star unveils natural gas expansion projects

OWENSBORO, Ky. -- Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline is specifically evaluating interest in two potential projects that would provide increased connectivity, expand capacity in Oklahoma and its market area, and expand the company's Southeast market access through Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC (NGPL).

The Midwest Market Access project would provide the growing SCOOP and STACK production plays with more access through Southern Star's production area and into its market area by adding compression at the Blackwell Station and on the Canadian Blackwell (CB) line, with the potential for additional compression downstream of the PMI in its market area, to create up to 160,000 dekatherms per day (Dth/d) of incremental capacity on CB and in the market area.

The Southeast Expansion to the NGPL project would expand capacity of the recently installed NGPL Carter interconnect between Southern Star and NGPL, giving the growing SCOOP and STACK production plays more access through Southern Star to Texas/ Oklahoma markets in NGPL's Segment 15. This expansion could provide up to 40,000 Dth/d of additional capacity.

All projects will be developed by Southern Star using its FERC Gas Tariff.

For more information, visit www.sscgp.com or call (270) 852-5000.

'Realistic' new model points to more efficient, profitable fracking

CHICAGO -- A new computational model could potentially boost efficiencies and profits in natural gas production by better predicting previously hidden fracture mechanics while accurately accounting for the known amounts of gas released during the process.

"Our model is far more realistic than current models and software used in the industry," said ZdenÄk BaÅ¾ant, McCormick Institute Professor and Walter P. Murphy Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Materials Science and Engineering at Northwestern's McCormick School of Engineering. "This model could help the industry increase efficiency, decrease cost and become more profitable."

Despite the industry's growth, much of the fracking process remains mysterious. Because fracking happens deep underground, researchers cannot observe the fracture mechanism of how the gas is released from the shale.

For more information, visit www.mccormick.northwestern.edu or call (847) 467-1194.

View in Digital Edition