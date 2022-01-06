Industry making steady progress in lowering emissions

Louisiana's oil and natural gas industry is committed to addressing our world's climate challenges and reducing our environmental impacts, while also supplying the affordable, reliable energy our country counts on every day.

As a state trade association, the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) recognizes Louisiana's position as a global energy leader and our state's potential to be leader in climate solutions.

LMOGA members have invested billions of dollars in new technologies to reduce our environmental impact and industry- led initiatives like The Environmental Partnership promote collaboration on emissions reductions and energy solutions. The Environmental Partnership's more than 90 members include large and small operators in every major U.S. oil and gas basin committed to reducing emissions in America's largest energy-producing regions.

The Environmental Partnership's mission is to continuously improve the industry's environmental performance by taking action, learning about best practices and technologies, and fostering collaboration in order to responsibly develop our nation's essential oil and natural gas resources. Many of LMOGA's members with interests in Louisiana actively participate and contribute to the partnership. There is power in numbers, and participating companies have access to some of the industry's most innovative and knowledgeable experts on best methods for reducing our industry's footprint.

Last fall, The Environmental Partnership released its third annual report highlighting industry's progress in reducing flaring. In 2020, the partnership launched its latest environmental performance program, which is focused on reducing flaring of associated gas in oilfield operations. As part of the flare management program, companies are advancing best practices to avoid flaring and minimize emissions.

Highlights from the report included:

Reducing flare volumes. Participants in the partnership's new flare management program reported a 50-percent decrease in flare volumes associated with oilfield operations from 2019 to 2020, even as oil and natural gas production remained consistent among participating companies.

Detecting and repairing leaks. More than 430,000 surveys were performed across more than 85,000 production sites. After more than 235 million component inspections, just 0.04 percent of component inspections required a repair - less than one in 2,000 component inspections.

Replacing pneumatic controllers. More than 970 high-bleed controllers, identified by EPA as a key emissions source, were replaced, retrofitted or removed from service by participating companies.

Most importantly, the numbers in the report show industry's steady progress in lowering emissions even as it continues to produce the affordable, reliable energy Americans use every single day. When you look at the big picture, our industry, with help from initiatives like The Environmental Partnership, is achieving important individual results that are moving us closer to our climate goals.

Our industry's continued commitment to research and development and collaboration through initiatives like The Environmental Partnership is helping spearhead progress toward a future of plentiful energy and increasing environmental protection. The energy industry was built on innovation, and LMOGA's members will continue to invest all of our resources to finding new ways to safely and efficiently produce critical energy supply and other end-use consumer products, while reducing emissions and limiting our environmental impact.

For more information about LMOGA and its work to protect and grow Louisiana's oil and gas industry, visit www.lmoga.com or call (225) 387-3205.