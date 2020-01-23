Enterprise brings Bulldog cryogenic gas processing plant online

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. began operations at its new Bulldog cryogenic natural gas processing plant (previously referred to as the “Panola 3 gas plant”) in Panola County, Texas.

The facility has the capability to process 200 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas, and extract up to 12,000 barrels per day (bpd) of natural gas liquids (NGL). Combined with Enterprise’s existing Panola cryogenic facility, this new plant gives the company the capacity to process a total of 320 MMcf/d and produce in excess of 18,000 BPD of NGLs within the region.

The Bulldog plant is currently running near 100 percent of its capacity and is integral to helping facilitate continued growth of natural gas production from the Cotton Valley and Haynesville formations in East Texas and Louisiana. The Bulldog plant is a strategic complement to the Enterprise value chain as NGLs produced at the plant will be transported on the Panola Pipeline to Mont Belvieu, Texas for fractionation services. Residue gas from the tailgate of the Bulldog plant will have connectivity with Enterprise’s North Texas Intrastate pipeline system, along with other major pipelines and markets in the East Texas – Carthage area. The Bulldog plant fully integrates Enterprise’s existing Fairplay gathering system with the BTA gathering system, which was acquired in 2017.

“The addition of this new natural gas processing plant demonstrates Enterprise’s commitment to investing in the world-class natural gas shale in East Texas and Louisiana,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “The Bulldog facility, along with other growth projects under construction in the region, aggregates natural gas on our system and creates an opportunity for future expansion of our natural gas value chain from East Texas to the Gulf Coast. This project is also an example of our success in leveraging opportunistic, strategic acquisitions,” continued Teague.