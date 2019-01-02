Short-term natural gas exports approved for Corpus Christi

DOE has approved the short-term LNG exports from the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project to non-FTA (free trade agreement) countries over a two-year period. DOE’s order, issued to Cheniere Marketing LLC and Corpus Christi Liquefaction LLC, authorized initial commissioning volumes and other exports pursuant to short term contracts from the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project in a volume of 2.1 Bcf/d of natural gas.

The two-year export term will become effective either Dec. 31, 2018, or the date of the first export from the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project, projected to occur by year end at press time. The liquefaction project is the first large-scale LNG export project to be built in Texas. At a project cost of approximately $15 billion, the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project is one of the largest infrastructure projects in Texas and, during peak construction periods, has employed up to 5,000 construction workers.

The short-term authorization issued to Corpus Christi is not additive to Corpus Christi’s existing long-term LNG export authorizations. This order allows for LNG exports pursuant to short-term contracts and for the initial commissioning volumes from the liquefaction project.

Since exports of U.S. LNG began in 2016, over 1.5 trillion cubic feet of U.S. natural gas has been exported. U.S. LNG has landed in 30 different destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, South America, North America and the Caribbean.

There are currently two large-scale LNG export projects in operation, Sabine Pass and Dominion Cove Point, which have a combined export capacity of approximately 3.5 Bcf/d. Corpus Christi is one of four additional large-scale LNG export projects expected to be completed over the next two years. Once these four projects are completed, the U.S. LNG export capacity is expected to reach approximately 11 Bcf/d.

For more information, visit www.energy.gov or call (202) 586-5000.

View in Digital Edition