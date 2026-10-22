Cheniere signs long-term SPA with QatarEnergy

Cheniere Energy, Inc. announced that its subsidiaries, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC (SPL) and Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC (CCL), have each entered into long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreements (SPA) with QatarEnergy to supply a total of 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG through 2054.

What is in the agreement

Under the SPAs, QatarEnergy has agreed to purchase 2 mtpa of LNG from each of SPL and CCL on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for a purchase price indexed to the Henry Hub price plus a fixed fee. Deliveries under the SPAs will begin in the early 2030s and continue through the end of 2054, with 1 mtpa of the SPL SPA subject to a positive Final Investment Decision with respect to the first phase of the SPL Expansion Project.

“These pivotal, multi-decade agreements with QatarEnergy, one of the world’s most important energy companies and a cornerstone of the global LNG industry, represent a major long-term commercial commitment and reinforce Cheniere’s position as the leader in U.S. LNG,” said Jack Fusco, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We take pride that Cheniere’s track record of operational excellence, reliability and long-term customer focus provided the foundation for this landmark commercial relationship with QatarEnergy. We look forward to reliably supplying QatarEnergy from both Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi into the second half of this century.”

SPL expansion project

Through Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., they are developing an expansion of the existing Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project (SPL Project) with an expected total peak production capacity of up to approximately 20 mtpa of LNG (the SPL Expansion Project), inclusive of estimated debottlenecking opportunities, which would grow the total production capacity of the SPL Project to over 50 mtpa of LNG.

They expect to execute the SPL Expansion Project in a phased approach.

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The first phase is expected to include a single train, Train 7, and a boil-off gas re-liquefaction unit, along with supporting infrastructure and tie-ins to the existing Sabine Pass LNG terminal, and has an expected total production capacity of over 6 mtpa of LNG, inclusive of estimated debottlenecking opportunities. In May 2026, the lump-sum, turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with Bechtel Energy, Inc. for the first phase of the SPL Expansion Project was signed, and Bechtel was released to commence early engineering and procurement under a limited notice to proceed (LNTP).