Cheniere Energy expands Corpus Christi LNG

Cheniere Energy, the biggest U.S. exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), outlined an expansion plan of its 1,000-plus acre Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility (CCL) located in the Corpus Christi Bay in San Patricio County, Texas.

Cheniere LNG

The company submitted a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) requesting a pre-filing review for the proposed Corpus Christi Liquefaction Midscale Trains 8 & 9 Project. According to the letter, the proposed project would expand the previously approved liquefaction project and Stage 3 project facilities.

Cheniere is looking to add two midscale liquefaction trains; a refrigerant storage facility; a full-containment, aboveground, 220,000m3 LNG storage tank with loading capabilities; appurtenant connecting facilities and piping; and an increase in CCL’s previously approved ship loading rates.

The company plans to file a formal application with FERC in February 2023 upon completion and approval of the commission’s mandatory six-month pre-filing process. Construction would begin in October 2024 with a projected in-service date during the second half of 2031.

Earlier this summer, Cheniere announced its positive financial investment decision for the expansion of the 10+ million tonnes per annum of LNG Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project.

"Reaching FID on Corpus Christi Stage 3 represents an important milestone for Cheniere as we move forward on this significant growth project, which will strengthen our market-leading LNG infrastructure platform, provide much-needed volumes to the global LNG market by the end of 2025, and create long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s president and CEO in a previous company statement.