Cameron LNG liquefaction-export facility begins production at Train 2

Cameron LNG in Hackberry, La.

Sempra LNG announced that Cameron LNG has begun producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the second liquefaction train of the export facility in Hackberry, La.

"We are pleased to reach this important milestone in the development of the liquefaction facility," said Lisa Glatch, chief operating officer of Sempra LNG and board chair for Cameron LNG.

Train 2 and Train 3 are expected to commence commercial operations under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements in the first and third quarter of 2020, respectively. The facility's first liquefaction train started commercial operations in August 2019.

Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG export project includes the first three liquefaction trains that will enable the export of approximately 12 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.