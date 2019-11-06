News Update: Shale

Enterprise to expand, extend Acadian gas pipeline system

Enterprise Products Partners LP plans to expand and extend its Acadian natural gas system to deliver growing volumes of natural gas from the Haynesville Shale to the LNG market in South Louisiana. The project will include construction of an 80-mile pipeline originating near Cheneyville, Louisiana, to third-party interconnects near Gillis, Louisiana.

In aggregate, the LNG export market for this region includes design send-out capacity of approximately 15 Bcf/d currently operating or under construction. The Gillis Lateral will have a capacity of approximately 1 Bcf/d.

Enterprise also plans to increase capacity on the Acadian Haynesville Extension by adding horsepower at its Mansfield compressor station in De Soto Parish. When completed, the expansion and extension project will increase the Acadian system's capability from 1.8 Bcf/d to 2.1 Bcf/d. The project is expected to begin service in mid-2021.

For more information, visit www.enterpriseproducts.com or call (713) 381-6500.

SCOOP-NORTHTX rich gas pipeline system now open

Candor Midstream LLC's South Central Oklahoma Oil Province to North Texas (SCOOP-NORTHTX) rich gas gathering pipeline system is open for commercial service. Candor purchased the system in January 2019. Candor has made multiple upgrades to the pipeline system and successfully completed comprehensive hydrostatic testing to certify its safe return to commercial service.

The system consists of approximately 100 miles of 20-inch rich gas gathering pipeline that originates in northern Carter County, Oklahoma, and extends south across the Oklahoma-Texas border before it terminates near Bridgeport, Texas. The SCOOP-NORTHTX pipeline has an initial operational capacity of up to 200 million cubic feet per day.

For more information, visit www.candormidstream.com or call (281) 600-1700.

U.S. shale to grow to 14.5 million bpd by 2030

U.S. shale supply will peak at approximately 14.5 million bpd around 2030, according to Rystad Energy. In the past decade, crude oil coming from shale patches such as the Permian has grown from a negligible contributor to an upstream behemoth, reshaping the industry and the oil market.

U.S. light tight oil (LTO) represented less than 1 percent of global oil supply just nine years ago. Today, U.S. LTO represents close to 10 percent of total global oil supply, a percentage that is expected to continue its ascent going forward. Assuming a flat $45-per-barrel West Texas Intermediate scenario, Rystad estimates LTO supply would once again peak in 2030, but at a more modest 11.5 million bpd.

"The price factor is of course one of the deciding assumptions that defines our forecast for the U.S. LTO supply in the long term," said Rystad Shale Upstream Analytics Product Manager Sonia Mlada Passos. "As reflected by our base-case price scenario, we expect oil price to increase in the long term."

For more information, visit www.rystadenergy.com or call +47 24 00 42 00.

Future supply of natural gas sees largest increase in 54-year history

According to the Potential Gas Committee (PGC) and the American Gas Association (AGA), the U.S. has a natural gas resource base of 3,374 trillion cubic feet. It comes as a result of the PGC's latest biennial assessment of the nation's natural gas resources as of year-end 2018. This is the highest resource evaluation in the PGC's 54-year history, exceeding the 2016 assessment by about 20 percent -- the largest twoyear increase in the report's history.

AGA President and CEO Karen Harbert commented, "This report verifies that our nation has more natural gas than at any point in our history, ensuring that U.S. families and businesses can rely on this clean, affordable source of energy for many generations."

For more information, visit www.aga.org or call (202) 824-7000.

GDP gains linked to shale boom, study suggests

The U.S. shale boom has benefited the nation's oil trade balance and oil-producing regions and led to unusually large employment and output gains. While quantifying the boom's benefits is difficult, researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas show in a working paper that the benefits extended to the overall economy in the five-year period studied, adding perhaps 1 percent to U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) during that time.

The study concludes that the shale boom has resulted in cheaper fuel prices, allowing households to consume about 3.6-percent more fuel, which increased households' consumption of other goods, leading to a 0.7-percent increase in overall consumption. Altogether, these effects led to a GDP increase of 1 percent in 2015, relative to 2010.

For more information, visit www.dallasfed.org or call (800) 333-4460.