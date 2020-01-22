Vertellus acquires Bercen Chemicals, expands anhydrides capabilities

Agreement, Merger, Deal

Vertellus has acquired Bercen Chemicals, a supplier of alkyl succinic anhydrides and additives used in the fuel, lubricant, and paper industries.

“This acquisition expands the range of products that Vertellus is able to offer to the North American market” said Jim Elliott, General Manager of Vertellus’ Anhydrides & Specialties business. “The acquisition also provides us with a strong foundation to better serve the global fuel and lubricant additives market.”

This acquisition is extremely complementary with Vertellus’ current capabilities and the combined business is better positioned to service global customers.

Bercen’s Gulf Coast location with rail access supports the growing fuel and lube additive market in North America. Pilot facilities will also support the scale-up of new technology, with blending capabilities in Singapore providing a platform to support the growing Asian market.