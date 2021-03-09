Trillium Flow Technologies™ acquires Red Point Alloys BV

Red Point Alloys BV ("Red Point") is joining Trillium Flow Technologies ("Trillium").

Founded in 1987, Red Point specializes in the design, manufacture, and quick delivery of exotic material isolation valves for applications in petrochemical, chemical, fertilizer, oil & gas production, LNG, and other industrial processes.

Trillium Flow Technologies, a First Reserve portfolio company, is focused on its mission to passionately assist our customers by providing critical products and services to help them meet the needs of today's ever-challenging world. Trillium's BDKä, Hopkinsons®, and Atwood & Morrill® brands combined with Red Point's offerings uniquely position the combined companies with the ability to offer market-leading deliveries for an extensive range of valve products.

"I am excited to expand the Trillium Flow Technologies family and to offer our global and growing customer base a broader range of highly engineered, quick delivery flow control products. Red Point is a market leader in the fast-delivery of specialty valves and a seamless fit within our portfolio." — David Paradis, CEO, Trillium Flow Technologies

"I am proud that Red Point and our employees are now part of Trillium Flow Technologies. Trillium's worldwide sales network and expansive portfolio of highly engineered valves combined with Red Point's streamlined processes and fast-track valve offering will create great value for both companies' customers." — Frank van Os, CEO, Red Point Alloys BV