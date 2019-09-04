Total to buy Toshiba's stake in Freeport LNG for $800MM

Total has completed its $800 million deal to buy Toshiba's stake in the Freeport LNG export terminal.

Freeport LNG reported that Total completed its takeover of Toshiba's stake in the project, which included an agreement to buy 2.2 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year for 20 years commencing upon commercial operation of the facility's third production unit known as Train 3.

"We are excited to welcome Total to our project. Total is a proven leader in the LNG industry with decades of experience," Freeport LNG Chairman and CEO Michael Smith said in a statement. "Total joins Freeport's exceptional customer line-up and together we will make U.S. LNG available throughout the world."