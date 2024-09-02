A strong bond program leads to increased work and success

Increasingly, contractors across the industrial sector are being required to bond their projects.

This is due to supply chain disruptions, a rise in claims and job defaults nationwide, inflation and various other factors. Many people have questions about how to obtain a bond and are not alone in their uncertainty.

Highpoint Insurance specializes in risk management and tailoring custom insurance programs for its industrial clients, adding value through its focus on bond programs.

The company provides a surety department affiliated with the largest surety companies in the world, as well as smaller specialty companies that offer more niche and unique bonds. This network gives Highpoint the ability to assist clients in obtaining a wide range of bonds.

Companies seeking to secure bonds are screened carefully to ensure they have the work experience, financial stability and discipline to perform and pay for their projects. Qualifying for a surety program comes down to analyzing a company’s capacity, character and capital.

Capacity and character represent a company’s work experience and ability to stay on good terms with different job owners. Highpoint recommends consistently updating a work-in-progress schedule or backlog of completed and ongoing projects. Presenting these reports demonstrates the company tracks its work in detail. It is also important that businesses maintain good relationships with customers, as they can serve as references to verify reliability, quality of work or strength of character. For example, one of Highpoint’s clients is a preferred subcontractor with many school districts in the area. As a result, the surety company has greater confidence in the client’s ability to perform jobs of all sizes and scopes.

Working capital is used by underwriters to determine a company’s approved project limits, making it vital to strengthen working capital annually. Maintaining a balance sheet and accounting records every quarter are essential for making a good impression. Underwriters want to write bonds for contractors who are consistent with their billings, such as receivables and payables.

For contracts that exceed the one-million-dollar threshold, all surety companies require a certified public accountant review or audit performed annually. Although the cost may cause sticker shock, Highpoint highly recommends that anyone pursuing bonded jobs make this commitment sooner rather than later. Highpoint has specific clients who have been able to double or even triple their bond capacity simply by making this investment. This gives underwriters the ultimate confidence that financial records are accurate.

Highpoint roots for its clients and hopes they win every award for which they bid. Success hinges on complete trust and strong relationships with surety underwriters. Applying for a bond line can feel laborious, like undergoing a lengthy background check or interview process. Highpoint strives to represent clients as best-in-class to help them gain the trust of a surety company. Once a company has a strong bond program in place, it can significantly expand the number of job opportunities available, leading to increased work and success.

