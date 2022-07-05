Space City Services announces TIBC acquisition

Space City Services, a waste and product transportation and container rental company, announced that it has acquired TIBC Rentals and Transportation, a full service environmental company specializing in roll-off box rentals, waste transportation and disposal.

Founded in 2002, TIBC manages environmental projects from the delivery of empty containers to hauling, disposal and cleaning. In addition to these services , the company provides turnkey waste management solutions from sampling to final disposal or recycling facility. With over 400 containers in their fleet, TIBC is a leader for waste containment, hauling and disposal needs.