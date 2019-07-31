Shell completes sale of interest in the US Gulf of Mexico Caesar-Tonga asset

Shell Offshore Inc. (Shell), a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, has completed the sale of 22.45% non-operated interest in the Caesar-Tonga asset in the US Gulf of Mexico to Equinor Gulf of Mexico LLC (Equinor), a subsidiary of Equinor ASA, subject to approval of the lease assignments by the regulator. The total cash consideration was $965 million.

The transaction represents Shell’s focus on strategically positioning the deep-water business for growth and is consistent with its strategy to pursue competitive projects that deliver value in the 2020s and beyond. The sale contributes to Shell’s ongoing divestment programme.

Shell has a leading deep-water portfolio with an exciting development funnel and strong exploration acreage in the US Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, Nigeria and Malaysia heartlands, as well as in emerging offshore basins such as Mexico, Mauritania and the Western Black Sea. Shell currently is the largest leaseholder and one of the leading offshore producers of oil and natural gas in the US Gulf of Mexico.