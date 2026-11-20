Sempra Infrastructure has entered a new chapter as a standalone company following the completion of a transaction between Sempra and KKR.

The transaction marks a significant milestone for the North American energy infrastructure company as it moves forward with plans to expand its operations and strengthen its position in the energy sector.

KKR has been a strategic partner to Sempra Infrastructure since 2021. The completed transaction reflects the companies' shared commitment to long-term growth and the development of critical energy infrastructure to meet increasing global energy demand.

Sempra Infrastructure develops, builds, operates and invests in energy infrastructure across North America, with operations spanning liquefied natural gas (LNG), Energy Networks and Low Carbon Solutions.

As a standalone company, Sempra Infrastructure plans to strengthen its operational focus, streamline internal processes and expand its capabilities to develop and operate energy infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently.

The company said the transition will allow it to place greater emphasis on ownership, accountability and disciplined execution as it pursues additional development opportunities.

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Safety and operational excellence will remain central to the company's strategy as it works to expand its infrastructure portfolio and support energy security.

Sempra Infrastructure also plans to strengthen its customer-focused approach, emphasizing collaboration, responsiveness and long-term partnerships. The company said its infrastructure projects and operations are designed to connect customers with safe, reliable and affordable energy.

As part of its transition, Sempra Infrastructure outlined four commitments intended to guide its operations and future growth:

Keep safety at the center of everything it does.

Execute as one team.

Act as owners.

Strive for best-in-class performance.

The company said its long-term objective is to become North America's leading energy infrastructure company, with an emphasis on developing, executing and operating infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently.

Sempra Infrastructure expects its standalone structure to support that objective by allowing the company to focus more directly on operational performance, customer relationships and future development opportunities.