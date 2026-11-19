Presidio Production Company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire RRP Acquisitions 1 LLC and RRP Operating LLC for $360 million, marking the company's first entry into the Permian Basin.

The companies are being acquired from an affiliate of Rushmore Resource Partners LLC, a portfolio company of Trace Capital Management LP. The transaction, subject to customary closing adjustments, includes developed, producing oil and gas assets in the Southern Midland region of the Permian Basin.

The acquisition is expected to increase Presidio's net production by approximately 50% and net cash provided by operating activities by more than 60%. The transaction is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, with the acquired assets expected to begin contributing to Presidio's reported financial results upon closing.

The acquired companies predominantly hold operated, mature proved developed producing (PDP) assets, with production of approximately 12.8 MBoe/d, consisting of 15% oil, 39% natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 46% natural gas.

The assets include 358 active operated wells with long production histories in the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations. Existing infrastructure includes gathering systems, water handling and takeaway facilities. The wells have an estimated first-year decline rate of 8%, similar to Presidio's existing portfolio of stable, producing oil and gas wells.

The acquisition also includes more than 60,000 acres of undeveloped stacked-pay potential in the Wolfcamp formation, with additional opportunities across multiple Wolfcamp benches. Presidio intends to develop this upside through carried-interest joint development ventures, an approach it has used across its existing portfolio.

The assets have an estimated PDP PV-10 value of approximately $426 million.

This marks Presidio's third acquisition in 2026 and its largest to date. The transaction establishes a new operated platform in the Permian Basin, the largest oil-producing basin in the United States, and expands the company's presence into a liquids-rich producing region.

Presidio said the acquisition aligns with its strategy of targeting operated, low-decline assets with opportunities for operational optimization, AI implementation and stacked-pay development.

The company expects the acquisition to increase its 2027 production by approximately 50% and operating cash flow by more than 60%. It is also expected to be accretive to net income per share, cash flow yield and cash flow per share while supporting longer-term dividends and generating attractive returns on equity capital invested.

Presidio expects cash flows from the acquired assets, combined with operational optimization and AI implementation, to generate annualized returns exceeding 20% on equity capital invested.

“This is our third acquisition in 2026, our largest to date, and marks Presidio’s entry into the Permian Basin. It is exactly the kind of opportunity we built Presidio to pursue,” said Will Ulrich, Chairman and Co-CEO. “These mature, low-decline, producing assets fit our acquisition criteria, and the size of this transaction makes it a transformative step for the Company. In one transaction we expect to grow production by approximately 50%. We believe the transaction cash flow will not only enhance our dividend in the near term but will also sustain it in the longer term. Beyond this acquisition, we see substantial opportunities in our pipeline ahead which we believe can further deliver attractive returns and grow dividends over time.”

Presidio plans to assume operatorship of the acquired assets upon closing and deploy its engineers, field teams and Mainspring, a proprietary AI oil and gas operating system developed by its subsidiary, FTW Technologies.

The company plans to use the technology to reduce operating costs, limit downtime and improve well performance.

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“This acquisition gives us a substantial operated position in the Southern Midland Basin within the broader Permian resource play,” said Chris Hammack, Co-CEO and Director. “These wells have long production histories and established infrastructure, and we see opportunities to improve their performance through our operating approach. We will be ready on day one to assume operations and put our engineers, field team and Mainspring, our proprietary AI system, to work reducing costs, limiting downtime and improving well performance. We also believe this position can serve as a platform for further growth in the area, following the same land-and-expand approach we have used previously.”

The acquisition follows Presidio's land-and-expand strategy previously used in the Western Anadarko Basin. The company expects additional acquisition opportunities within the Southern Midland Basin as it builds its position in the region.

Presidio expects to finance the transaction using its $1 billion warehouse facility with Goldman Sachs and Citizens Bank, N.A., its $60 million revolving credit facility and available cash.

The company also anticipates adding hedges associated with the acquired assets in addition to its existing hedging arrangements.