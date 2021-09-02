‘One Team, One Vision’: A single-source solution

Bilfinger North America, a leading supplier of complete project solutions including consulting, engineering, maintenance, capital construction, turnarounds and soft craft services, recently underwent a corporate restructuring that brought all of its different business entities together under one brand.

This new unified structure is the result of a months-long effort by Bilfinger executives to build a cohesive company image, according to Mike Cox, president, CEO and executive president of Bilfinger North America.

"Coming out of the impacts of COVID- 19, our ability to regain our financial strength and efficiencies was a key motivating factor for how we have reshaped our business in North America," Cox said. "We've made huge strides toward the stabilization of our business and merging legacy entities over the past 12 months. We've had to make hard decisions, but they were necessary to reorganize our business and increase the value for our customers. Under our unified structure, we've brought our different entities together under one brand: Bilfinger North America."

This means that Bilfinger is no longer approaching its industrial customers in a siloed fashion. The company's Westcon, Salamis Inc. and Bilfinger Industrial Services Inc. entities all brought unique and independent skillsets, and the unification of these brands is part of an effort to position the company as a single-source solution of integrated field services capable of providing services for the complete lifecycle of a project: technical, capital construction, maintenance, soft craft and inspection/testing.

According to Cox, the aspect of the "One Team, One Vision" campaign that excites him most is the growth of the company's maintenance and soft craft footprint.

"We are targeting a quality delivery model geared toward not only maintaining a client's facility, but also delivering real differentiation through streamlining their processes, digitizing their assets and giving them access to predictive analytics," he said. "Our concepts are precisely tailored to the individual demands of the customer and follow two distinct objectives: increasing the reliability of plants and optimizing maintenance costs."

Bilfinger has also put an emphasis on its insulation, scaffolding, painting and NDT offerings to provide its customers with a single solution when performing construction, maintenance or stand-alone services.

Earlier this year, Bilfinger expanded its footprint in the Gulf Coast and Southeast regions by opening offices in Gonzales, Louisiana, and Charleston, South Carolina. This investment allows the company to have regional alignment with its client base, positioned strategically to drive positive customer interaction and speed of response. It also allows Bilfinger to enhance its local and regional efforts to further its talent development, training and retention in the areas where it operates.

"We are working to build something important, and something that matters to our customers: an innovative and lasting vision," Cox said.

For more information, visit www.northamerica.bilfinger.com or call (346) 298-6800.