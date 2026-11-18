Olin Corporation and Huntsman Corporation announced the segment structure and leadership expected to guide the combined company, OlinHuntsman Corporation, upon the closing of the previously announced merger between Olin and Huntsman.

"I am very confident this new company and the leadership we are announcing today will surpass the needs of an evolving chemicals landscape and become an industry leader," said Ken Lane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Olin, who will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of OlinHuntsman. "We are designing and building a new organization with proven leaders that will drive value across all of our businesses."

This new company, OlinHuntsman, will operate under a four-division structure designed to leverage vertical integration and complementary capabilities across the portfolio, from world-scale, cost-competitive, essential chemicals to downstream businesses focused on profitable growth and innovation for customers. By simplifying the organization and strengthening connections across the value chain, the new structure positions OlinHuntsman as a cost leader in all businesses.

Deon Carter has been named Senior Vice President and President, Essential Chemicals, which represents approximately 40% of the combined companies' 2025 sales. This segment will include Olin's existing Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls and upstream Epoxy businesses, along with the Ethyleneamines business from Huntsman's Performance Products segment. By integrating global-scale chlorine and caustic soda production with these additional major chlorine derivatives, Essential Chemicals will deliver disciplined cost management and stronger cash generation. This integrated platform positions OlinHuntsman as an industry-leading, low-cost producer across a broader portfolio of chlorine derivatives.

Steen Weien Hansen has been named Senior Vice President and President, Polyurethanes, which represents approximately 30% of the combined companies' 2025 sales. This segment will include Huntsman's existing Polyurethanes segment (excluding Thermoplastic Polyurethanes) and Huntsman's Maleic Anhydride business, which currently operates within Huntsman's Performance Products segment. The Polyurethanes segment will be a global integrated leader and growth platform focused on operational excellence and select innovation using its versatile chemistry to deliver value-adding solutions. Starting in 2031, it will benefit from integrated chlorine supply from the Essential Chemicals segment.

Scott Wright has been named Senior Vice President and President, Advanced Solutions, which represents approximately 15% of the combined companies' 2025 sales. This segment will combine Huntsman's Advanced Materials, Thermoplastic Polyurethanes and Performance Amines businesses with Olin's Epoxy Formulated Solutions business. Together, these businesses combine a broad range of technologies and application expertise, creating the innovative breadth to develop customer-focused solutions, accelerate margin growth and generate greater value. Advanced Solutions is backed by vertical integration across the Essential Chemicals and Polyurethanes segments, which supply best-in-class, reliable, cost-advantaged feedstocks.

Brett Flaugher has been named Senior Vice President and President, Winchester, which represents approximately 15% of the combined companies' 2025 sales. As the industry leader in small caliber ammunition and the largest supplier of small caliber ammunition to the U.S. military, Winchester will continue to provide U.S. and international military ammunition and components, sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, White Flyer clay targets and U.S. military project oversight. Winchester will build on its strong 160-year-old leading brand and deep customer relationships while applying the same focus on safety, performance and disciplined management.

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The combined company is being designed around industry-leading benchmarks, building a lean, efficient company focused on the essential operations that create value for our customers, shareholders, and team members. We are also introducing an Enterprise Services group to accelerate the capture of integration and synergy benefits by centralizing supply chain, procurement, and IT for the chemicals businesses. The organizational design of the combined company will be data-driven, with clear lines of accountability and incentive programs that drive results.

As previously announced, Phil Lister will serve as Chief Financial Officer of OlinHuntsman and Todd Slater will serve as Chief Integration Officer.

"The new company's operating structure and pre-closing integration planning positions us to ensure day one readiness and begin to capture $400 million of cost synergies and integration benefits immediately following closing," said Lane. "This is the right team of leaders who bring the experience and passion to deliver on our priorities: operating safely, serving our customers and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

The new structure will take effect upon closing of the transaction, which is anticipated to occur early in the first quarter of 2027, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Upon closing, shares of OlinHuntsman common stock will trade under the OHN ticker symbol.