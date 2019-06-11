Northleaf acquires stake in Odfjell Holdings (US) Inc.

Northleaf Capital Partners (Northleaf) is pleased to announce that funds managed by Northleaf have acquired a 49% equity interest in Odfjell Holdings (US) Inc. (OHUS), a portfolio of bulk liquid storage terminals in the United States. The remaining 51% interest continues to be held by Odfjell SE, one of the leading players in the global market for seaborne transportation and storage of chemicals and other speciality bulk liquid.

“Direct investments in high-quality bulk liquid storage assets in partnership with a world-leading organization such as Odfjell are consistent with Northleaf’s strategy and offer our investors significant potential for stable, long-term returns,” said Northleaf Managing Director and Co-Head of Infrastructure, Jamie Storrow. “As a global leader in bulk liquid transportation and storage, the partnership with Odfjell is very appealing to us. In addition, the assets of OHUS represent an excellent investment opportunity due to the strength of the underlying market fundamentals, their diversified customer base and their highly competitive market positions.”