Noble Midstream receives non-binding Chevron offer to acquire outstanding LP units

Noble Midstream Partners LP announced the Partnership has received a non-binding proposal from Chevron Corporation to acquire all of the publicly held common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership not already owned by Chevron and its affiliates.

The Board of Directors of Noble Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of Noble Midstream, has delegated authority to its conflicts committee to negotiate the terms of the proposed transaction on behalf of the unaffiliated Noble Midstream unit holders, as is customary in similar transactions. The Proposal is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, as well as approval by the Board of Directors of the General Partner. There is no assurance that any such approvals will be forthcoming, that such definitive agreement will be executed, or that any transaction will be consummated.