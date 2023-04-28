Nationwide Boiler announces three new territory partners for support in the Midwest

Nationwide Boiler Inc., a leading supplier of temporary rental boilers and related equipment, recently announced the appointment of three new territory partners.

These companies will join their existing Sales Network in providing high-quality boiler solutions to industrial companies across the globe. Each of the new corporate representatives, Boilersource, KEI Steam Solutions, and Lathrop Trotter, are well-established with extensive experience and background in the boiler industry. These new partner agreements have been formalized to support Nationwide Boiler’s efforts in supplying reliable temporary boiler equipment, stock boiler solutions, and a high level of customer service to boiler end-users.

Nationwide Boiler’s Business Development Manager, Nick LeJeune stated, “Together, these new territory partners will help to expand the reach of Nationwide Boiler allowing us to provide more solutions and support to customers within the companies’ respective territories. We are pleased to welcome Boilersource, KEI Steam Solutions, and Lathrop Trotter to the Nationwide Boiler Family and we look forward to working together to provide the best possible service and solutions to our customers.”

Boilersource is a manufacturer’s representative and single-source sales and solutions focused organization with headquarters in Arlington Heights, IL. Their impressive track record of quality and customer service aligns with the values of Nationwide Boiler, making them an ideal fit for the team. The partner agreement with Boilersource includes the territories of Northern Illinois as well as Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties in Indiana.

KEI Steam Solutions is another well-established manufacturer’s representative with headquarters in Green Bay, WI and remote offices in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Wisconsin Rapids and Sioux Falls. The organization has a focus on innovative technologies and cutting-edge engineering solutions. The partner agreement with KEI Steam Solutions includes the territories of Southern, Central & Eastern Wisconsin as well as the upper peninsula of Michigan.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, OH and over 100 years’ experience in the industry, Lathrop Trotter, a division of Koch Applied Solutions, is a respected provider of industrial boilers, burner systems, and accessories. Similar to Nationwide Boiler, Lathrop Trotter has a long-standing reputation for providing energy-efficient solutions that help their clients with energy cost savings and a reduced carbon footprint. The partner agreement with Lathrop Trotter includes the territories of Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and Southern Illinois.

