NACE International and SSPC combining organizations

NACE International today announced its members have voted to approve the association’s proposal to combine with SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. During the two-week voting period, thousands of NACE stakeholders worldwide cast votes with an overwhelming 89% in favor of combining forces with SSPC.

The vote came after more than a year of discussions between the member leadership of both organizations and a unanimous vote this past March by NACE International’s Board of Directors in favor of a resolution to bring the combination to a member vote.

“With what is clearly a resounding ‘yes,’ the NACE membership has spoken,” said NACE President Terry Greenfield. “As a member and as NACE’s president I could not be more excited with this result. This will bring more benefits and resources to the members of both organizations and it will have a strong and positive impact on the corrosion and coatings profession worldwide.”

According to SSPC President Joseph Walker, “This was a vote of historical importance to SSPC members and to the coatings and corrosion industries. The level of engagement and interest throughout the process and the impressive showing for the vote demonstrates the enthusiasm the industry has for the potential of this combination. I look forward to working with my colleagues at NACE as we move forward on creating this new organization.”

To see the final voting results, please click here.

Several steps are required before a specific timeline for completion of a combination can be set, and most changes will not be immediate. Initial efforts will be focused on determining the new governance and membership structure by January 1, 2021. Member volunteers will drive discussions and decision-making to ensure the final combined organization represents the best interests of the membership. McKinley Advisors will continue to serve as a third party, independent advisor to assist both organizations with combining resources, knowledge, and cultures.

NACE International CEO, Bob Chalker and SSPC Executive Director, Bill Worms issued the following joint statement, “From the time each of us began working for our organizations we have believed our members can be stronger together. We are devoted to providing our members with the best services, education, and products possible and we know this combined organization will accomplish that and more. We are pleased to see this come together and look forward to a bright future ahead for the members of NACE and SSPC.”