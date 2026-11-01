Morgan Stanley leads capital raise for $4B America First Refining project in Brownsville

America First Refining has engaged Morgan Stanley to lead an equity and debt fundraise for its planned $4 billion refinery at the Port of Brownsville — the first grassroots refinery project to advance to active capital formation in the U.S. in nearly five decades.

The company's chief commercial officer said at a recent industry conference that the capital raise is underway, with deposits already placed on long-lead equipment and modular units in manufacturing. Civil site work at the Brownsville site has begun on a 240-acre footprint leased from the port. The facility is designed to process approximately 160,000 to 168,000 bpd of domestic light shale crude, primarily from the Permian Basin, producing ultra-low-sulfur gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

Mechanical completion is targeted for late 2028, with first full-year operations projected for 2029. The project must begin construction by October 2027 under the terms of its Texas Commission on Environmental Quality air permit. America First Refining has positioned the project as a direct response to federal calls to rebuild domestic refining capacity, coinciding with the Trump administration's broader push to use the Defense Production Act and other tools to support new refinery investment.

For more information, visit americafirstrefining.com.