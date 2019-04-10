News Update: Mergers & Acquisitions Marketplace

BearCom acquires S&P Communications, A&B Communications

BearCom Group Inc. has added S&P Communications Inc. of San Antonio and Austin, Texas, and A&B Communications Inc. of Corpus Christi, Texas, to the BearCom family.

Both companies are Motorola Solutions Channel Partners and Kenwood authorized dealers. S&P and A&B serve a broad range of customers in multiple sectors, including petrochemical, refineries, oil and gas, industrial, manufacturing, warehousing, construction and more. In addition, both companies design customized communication systems for public safety agencies to ensure compliance with rigorous P25 standards and in-building Emergency Responder Radio Coverage code using bidirectional amplifiers and distributed antenna systems.

For more information, visit www.bearcom.com or call (800) 527-1670.

BrandSafway acquires Century Elevators

In a move to expand its motorized capabilities and offer a full suite of access technologies throughout the Gulf Coast, BrandSafway has acquired Century Elevators, a leading rack and pinion elevator specialist in North America that provides construction and industrial elevators, material hoists and transport platforms in the Gulf Coast region and beyond. Century Elevators is also the exclusive distributor of PEGA Hoist Ltd. products throughout North America and BÃ¶cker Maschinenwerke GmbH (Boecker) equipment in the U.S.

Headquartered in Webster, Texas, Century Elevators has diversified experience in the oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, power, commercial construction, infrastructure and transportation industries. Moving forward, Century Elevators will operate as Century Elevators by BrandSafway, an independent business under the BrandSafway umbrella.

For more information, visit www.brandsafway.com or www.centuryelevators.com.

Sooner to acquire CTAP

Sooner Inc., a member of Marubeni-Itochu Steel Group, one of the largest suppliers of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in the U.S, has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 100-percent of equity interests in CTAP LLC.

CTAP is one of the most respected OCTG suppliers in the U.S., with a strong position in the Rockies and Bakken regions. CTAP operates 11 service centers exclusive of third-party locations, that are strategically located across the major oil and gas basins and are supported by a robust transportation and logistics network.

Sooner manages the entire supply chain of OCTG products and services, from mill-roll to the well-bore. This acquisition further enhances Sooner's value offerings and complements its strategy to develop innovative and cost-effective solutions to customer needs. The 11 additional service centers will expand Sooner's reach into the most active oil and gas regions in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.soonerpipe.com or call (800) 888-9161.

Protective Industrial Products to acquire West Chester Protective Gear

Protective Industrial Products Inc. (PIP) recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire West Chester Protective Gear, a recognized leader in providing personal protective equipment to both the industrial and retail channels. PIP is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

"We are elated by this partnership," explained Joe Milot, president and CEO of PIP.

The acquisition of West Chester solidifies PIP's position among the leading providers of hand protection and general safety products in North America. PIP will leverage this new partnership to provide its distributors in the safety industry and retailers with an expanded product offering along with more flexible solutions to meet every competitive need.

For more information, visit www.pipglobal.com or www.westchester gear.com.

Celanese completes acquisition of Linde AG production unit

Celanese Corp. has completed the acquisition of a 365-kilotons- per-annum synthesis gas production unit from Linde AG. The production unit is located at the Celanese Clear Lake acetyl intermediates manufacturing facility located in Pasadena, Texas.

"With on-site production capability of synthesis gas -- a crucial intermediate raw material for the production of acetic acid, hydrogen and methanol -- Celanese is able to manage future productivity and growth configuration options for the world's largest acetyl intermediates production facility, as well as the production network of Celanese acetyls plants globally," said Todd Elliott, Celanese senior vice president, acetyls.

Celanese had announced its intent to acquire Linde's CO production unit on Jan. 15, 2019.

For more information, visit www.celanese.com.

Ansell Ltd. to acquire specialty supplier Ringers Gloves

Ansell Ltd. recently acquired Ringers Gloves, a leading provider of specialty impact gloves to oil and gas and general industry segments with headquarters in Houston, for a total consideration of $70 million, subject to usual closing adjustments.

For over 20 years, Ringers Gloves has developed a best-in-class portfolio of impact protection gloves engineered specifically to serve the unique safety needs of customers worldwide. Customer-driven innovation, along with worksite safety assessment support, has enabled Ringers' gloves to become one of the most recognized impact gloves in the industry.

This acquisition provides a highly complementary suite of industry-leading impact protection products, expanding Ansell's position in this attractive and growing specialty category. Combining Ringers Gloves' product offering and oil and gas vertical expertise with Ansell's GuardianÂ® aligned solution selling approach and global footprint will advance worker protection and productivity for industrial customers around the world.

For more information, visit www.ansell.com or www.ringersgloves.com.

i+iconUSA to be acquired by Shikun & Binui

Infrastructure & Industrial Constructors USA (i+iconUSA) will be acquired by Shikun & Binui (S&B) as part of its long-term U.S. expansion strategy in the infrastructure market.

i+iconUSA will become part of Shikun & Binui America (SBA), the construction arm of S&B in the U.S. SBA currently operates in the U.S. as part of the Design- Build and Concession Joint Ventures for the $830 million SH288 Fast Lanes Project in Houston, and is also part of consortiums that have been shortlisted for several other public private partnership projects in the U.S.

i+iconUSA offers S&B a strong U.S. foundation to build upon, because of the company's history of quality work, culture, capabilities, geographic footprint and talented workforce.

For more information, visit www.iiconusa.com or www.shikunbinui.com.

First Reserve to acquire Weir Flow Control

First Reserve will purchase Weir Flow Control (WFC), a designer, manufacturer and aftermarket services provider of engineered valves and pumps used in energy and broader industrial applications, from The Weir Group PLC. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019, subject to certain antitrust approvals and other customary closing conditions.

For more information, visit www.firstreserve.com.

Hess Midstream Partners LP agrees to acquire Tioga Gathering System

Hess Midstream Partners LP's subsidiary, Hess North Dakota Pipelines LLC, has entered into an agreement to purchase the crude oil and gas gathering assets of Summit Midstream Partners' Tioga Gathering System for cash consideration of approximately $60 million gross, or approximately $12 million net, with the potential for an additional $7 million of gross contingent payments in future periods, subject to certain future performance metrics.

The Tioga System, located in Williams County in western North Dakota, is complementary to Hess Midstream's infrastructure and is currently delivering volumes into Hess Midstream's gathering system. The crude oil and gas gathering assets include approximately 73 miles of crude pipelines and 79 miles of gas pipelines. The water assets to be acquired include approximately 75 miles of produced water gathering pipelines.

For more information, visit www.hessmidstream.com.

Western Gas completes acquisition transaction

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) and Western Gas Partners LP (WES) have completed their previously announced merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of WGP with and into WES, with WES continuing as the surviving entity and a subsidiary of WGP.

Immediately following the merger, WGP changed its name to Western Midstream Partners LP. In addition, Western Gas Partners LP has changed its name to Western Midstream Operating LP.

"As a result of our organic growth opportunities and the accretive acquisition of midstream assets completed, our portfolio is projected to deliver more than 50-percent adjusted EBITDA growth year-over-year and generate healthy distribution-per-unit growth and coverage through 2021 without the need for equity financing," said Robin Fielder, CEO of Western Midstream.

For more information, visit www.westernmidstream.com or call (832) 636-6000.

