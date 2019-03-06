MATHESON Acquires HyCO Business from Linde

MATHESON, a wholly owned subsidiary of TNSC Group, has completed its acquisition of the divested Linde HyCO business in the United States that became available as a result of the global business combination of Linde and Praxair. The United States Federal Trade Commission approved MATHESON as the buyer of the divested HyCO business on February 27, 2019.

HyCO is an industry term covering the production of hydrogen, carbon monoxide, or syngas, which is a mixture of hydrogen, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide.

The HyCO business includes a Remote Operations Center in LaPorte, TX that supports HyCO plants in the states of Alabama, Illinois, Ohio, Washington and pipeline Customers near the Houston Ship Channel. The addition greatly expands MATHESON’s capabilities to serve the petrochemical and refining industry.

The acquired business will be responsible for developing new opportunities and supporting MATHESON HyCO operations in the United States and across TNSC Group’s global footprint. “This acquisition completes our industrial gas portfolio. As is always the case, the real value is in the people we are gaining that run the business. The HyCO Team joining MATHESON are industry veterans who are highly experienced and bring world class business development and operations know-how,” stated Scott Kallman, MATHESON President and CEO.

MATHESON is a single source for industrial, medical, specialty and electronic gases, welding and safety supplies, gas handling equipment, high performance purification systems, engineering and gas management services, and on-site gas generation with a mission to deliver innovative solutions for global customer requirements. MATHESON is the largest subsidiary of the TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION Group, one of the four largest suppliers of industrial, specialty, and electronics gases in the world.