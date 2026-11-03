Marathon Petroleum to sell two refineries in $4.2B deal, eyes Gulf Coast investment

Marathon Petroleum Corp. and MPLX LP jointly announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to divest the St. Paul Park, Minnesota, and Mandan, North Dakota, refineries, inclusive of related midstream assets, to CVR Energy, Inc.

The total purchase price is $4.2 billion, plus inventory value and subject to purchase price adjustments. MPC will receive $3.45 billion for the refining assets, excluding inventory value, and MPLX will receive $750 million for the related midstream assets.

"Ensuring the long-term competitive position of our portfolio is a strategic commitment," said Maryann Mannen, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of MPC and MPLX. "This divestiture of quality assets in Minnesota and North Dakota advances our strategic priorities of maximizing value creation and meeting our return thresholds. We intend to reinvest this capital primarily in the Gulf Coast and to support MPLX's growth in the Permian and Marcellus basins."

Refinery capacities

The St. Paul Park refinery has a crude oil capacity of 105 thousand barrels per calendar day (bpcd), and the Mandan refinery has a crude oil capacity of 72 thousand bpcd. Following the transaction, MPC will continue to operate one of the nation's largest refining systems, with an aggregate crude oil refining capacity of approximately 2.8 million bpcd.

MPLX's midstream assets supporting each refinery's operations include an interest in a crude oil pipeline, storage capacity, and three terminals. The sale of the midstream assets represents a 9x multiple on forecast 2027 EBITDA.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

This transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of MPC. The board of directors of MPLX's general partner also unanimously approved the transaction following special approval by its independent conflicts committee.