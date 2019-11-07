Kinder Morgan acquires Southcross Energy pipelines

Kinder Morgan Tejas Pipeline, LLC (Tejas), a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan, Inc. closed on its acquisition of certain natural gas pipeline assets owned by Southcross Energy. The total purchase price was approximately $76 million and includes the Corpus Christi Pipeline Network and Bay City Lateral.

“We continue to focus on opportunities to increase our natural gas connectivity to meet LNG facilities, Gulf Coast power, industrial and petrochemical demand,” said Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Midstream President Sital Mody. “These assets are a nice complement to our existing Texas portfolio of assets and allow for further connectivity on our Texas Intrastate system.”

Southcross Energy's assets are located in South Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama and include two cryogenic gas processing plants, a fractionation facility and 3,100 miles of pipeline.