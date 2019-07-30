Japanese co. to acquire U.S. shale gas developer in $610MM deal

Drilling

Osaka Gas Co Ltd. will buy U.S. shale gas developer Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. for $610 million, according to its press release.

The deal marks the first acquisition of a U.S. shale gas developer by a Japanese company, Osaka Gas said.

The Japanese firm, which bought an interest in the field in July last year, will become operator of the business, which owns 175,000 net acres in East Texas with about 1,200 wells producing about 1.7 million tonnes of shale gas a year.

Sabine's assets include 175,000 net acres in East Texas currently producing 210 million cubic feet equivalent of shale gas per day from about 1,200 wells, per the release. In July 2018, Osaka acquired 35 percent of the working interest in the eastern half of that acreage, which has been producing more than the expected volumes over the past year, the release notes.

Osaka Gas decided to buy the whole company after Sabine put itself up or for sale as the wells were producing more volume than expected and generating stable cash flow, a company spokesman said.

The Sabine shale gas project is one of Osaka Gas’s three core U.S. businesses, along with the Freeport LNG liquefaction project and independent power producer projects (IPP).

Under its long-term business strategy, the company aims to boost overseas earnings to a third of total recurring profit by 2031, up from 9% in the year ended March this year.