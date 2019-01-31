IVS works with Thompson Industrial on PSG acquisition

IVS Investment Banking, a leading provider of merger and acquisition (M&A), recapitalization, management-led buyout, private placement and consulting services, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Petrochem Services Group (PSG) by Thompson Industrial Services. IVS works with owners and management teams to acquire and sell manufacturing, distribution and service-oriented businesses associated with the energy industry.

Josh Chambers, CEO of Thompson Industrial Services, said, "PSG's strong safety, quality and integrity focus has served the Houston terminal market well. As part of Thompson's greater family, the PSG team will be able to offer existing customers a broader range of services and continue to grow its customer-centric reputation."

Barry Seabranch, founder of PSG, added, "We are looking forward to becoming a part of an organization such as Thompson Industrial in order to increase our Houston market presence and to provide all of our current customers with expanded services. The Thompson mindset complements Petrochem Services Group, which is to go above and beyond in safety and service."

With the addition of PSG's specialized tank cleaning and vapor control to its portfolio of industrial cleaning services, Thompson is strategically positioned as a single-source provider for the petrochemical market in Houston and the Gulf Coast.

Focused on middle and lower middle market deals, the principals of IVS Investment Banking have decades of experience aimed exclusively at the industrial market. IVS is a sister company to BIC Magazine, which gives it unparalleled visibility and access to the energy verticals.

"IVS is a fantastic investment banking partner," Chambers said. "Their experience in the industrial market enabled PSG to provide the context Thompson needed to effectively evaluate fit, model, verify and close a win-win deal."

IVS works with business owners and management teams to acquire and sell manufacturing, distribution and service- oriented businesses associated with the energy industry. IVS principals have worked on M&A transactions and financings whose aggregate value has totaled in excess of $1 billion.

"Thomas Brinsko and IVS Investment Banking helped me sell another company about 12 years ago," Seabranch said. "So when I was ready to find a partner to buy PSG, it was an easy decision to call on Thomas and IVS. Once again, they found the right partner for me. Thomas' partner, John Zapalac, was also a real help in the due diligence process. If you are considering selling your company or even finding an investor, I'd recommend you call IVS."

Thompson specializes in complete lifecycle service solutions for major pulp and paper mills, steel mills, power plants, oil and gas, and other industrial facilities. Thompson is a single-source industrial services provider with the unique ability to serve a facility from the construction pre-commissioning phase to on-site daily services, outages and turnarounds, and even decommissioning. Thompson provides safe, quality services delivered with integrity in the areas of hydroblasting, vacuuming and "Big Pump," chemical cleaning and FINFOAMÂ®, and specialty and custom solutions.

For more information, contact Thomas Brinsko at (281) 538-9996 or visit IVSInvestmentBanking.com.

