IFM acquires Buckeye

Buckeye Partners, L.P. Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Freeport, Grand Bahama Island

IFM Investors Pty Ltd. acquires Buckeye's entities, including 6,000 miles of pipeline, with over 100 delivery locations and 115 liquid petroleum products terminals with aggregate tank capacity of over 118 million barrels, and a network of marine terminals located primarily in the East and Gulf Coast regions of the United States, as well as in the Caribbean.

“Buckeye represents a natural extension of IFM’s expertise in investing in, operating and growing essential midstream energy infrastructure in North America,” said Jamie Cemm, Executive Director for IFM.

“Buckeye is a great company with a rich history, and we look forward to steering the team and company through the next phase of the US and global energy evolution.”

“The completion of this transaction marks a significant milestone in Buckeye’s 133-year history,” said Clark C. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Buckeye. “This ownership structure will provide Buckeye with superior access to capital to execute on its long-term business strategy, and we look forward to working with IFM during this next chapter in Buckeye’s story.”