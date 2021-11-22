Houston based SilverBow Resources closes on acquisition

SilverBow Resources, Inc. announced that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford from undisclosed sellers.

The aggregate purchase price for these assets was $75 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments and an August 1, 2021 effective date. In accordance with the terms of the Purchase and Sale Agreement, the transaction consisted of $45 million in cash and approximately 1.35 million shares of SilverBow’s common stock.

Sean Woolverton, SilverBow’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This is the third acquisition we have closed in the second half of this year. This transaction represents SilverBow’s largest to date. As we look to 2022, the Company is set to grow production by double digits in part from the incremental development locations and a full year’s worth of contribution from the acquired assets. With greater cash flow and liquidity, SilverBow remains well-positioned for strategic M&A and further de-levering.”