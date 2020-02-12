GlobalData: US oil & gas industry M&A deals total $11.22bn in December 2019

Total oil & gas industry M&A deals in December 2019 worth $11.22bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 179.2% over the previous month and a drop of 17.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $13.62bn.

The US held a 41.8% share of the global oil & gas industry M&A deal value that totalled $26.84bn in December 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 42 deals during December 2019, marking a decrease of 2.3% over the previous month and a drop of 31.2% over the 12-month average.

The US oil & gas industry M&A deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five oil & gas industry M&A deals accounted for 83.7% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five oil & gas M&A deals stood at $9.39bn, against the overall value of $11.22bn recorded for the month.

The top five oil & gas industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were: