GlobalData: Oil & gas industry M&A deals in September 2019 total $16.81bn globally

Total oil & gas industry M&A deals in September 2019 worth $16.81bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 51.9% over the previous month and a drop of 52.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $35.49bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $9.57bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $9.42bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for oil & gas industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in September 2019 was the US with 34 deals, followed by the UK with 12 and Australia with seven.

In 2019, as of the end of September 2019, oil & gas M&A deals worth $319.18bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 13.8% year on year.

Oil & gas industry M&A deals in September 2019: Top deals

The top five oil & gas industry M&A deals accounted for 77.03% of the overall value during September 2019.

The combined value of the top five oil & gas M&A deals stood at $12.95bn, against the overall value of $16.81bn recorded for the month.

The top five oil & gas industry deals of September 2019 tracked by GlobalData were: