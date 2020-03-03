GlobalData: Global oil & gas industry deals total $78.46B in Q4 2019

Total oil & gas industry deals for Q4 2019 worth $78.46 billion were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 2.3% over the previous quarter and a drop of 34% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $119.37bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 12.4% over the last four-quarter average with 523 deals against the average of 597 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $43.95bn.
Oil & gas industry deals in Q4 2019: Top deals
The top five oil & gas deals accounted for 32.9% of the overall value during Q4 2019.
The combined value of the top five oil & gas deals stood at $25.8bn, against the overall value of $78.46bn recorded for the month.
The top five oil & gas industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:
- Hess Midstream Partners’ $6.2bn acquisition of Hess Infrastructure Partners
- The $5.69bn private equity deal with Tallgrass Energy by Enagas, National Pension Service, The Blackstone Group, GIC and Universities Superannuation Scheme
- Total’s $5bn asset transaction with Apache
- The $4.51bn acquisition of Hitachi Chemical by HC Holdings and Showa Denko
- Apergy’s asset transaction with Ecolab for $4.4bn.