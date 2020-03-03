GlobalData: Global oil & gas industry deals total $78.46B in Q4 2019

Total oil & gas industry deals for Q4 2019 worth $78.46 billion were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 2.3% over the previous quarter and a drop of 34% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $119.37bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 12.4% over the last four-quarter average with 523 deals against the average of 597 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $43.95bn.

Oil & gas industry deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five oil & gas deals accounted for 32.9% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five oil & gas deals stood at $25.8bn, against the overall value of $78.46bn recorded for the month.

The top five oil & gas industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

  • Hess Midstream Partners’ $6.2bn acquisition of Hess Infrastructure Partners
  • The $5.69bn private equity deal with Tallgrass Energy by Enagas, National Pension Service, The Blackstone Group, GIC and Universities Superannuation Scheme
  • Total’s $5bn asset transaction with Apache
  • The $4.51bn acquisition of Hitachi Chemical by HC Holdings and Showa Denko
  • Apergy’s asset transaction with Ecolab for $4.4bn.

