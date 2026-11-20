Four companies announced they are investing a combined $294.1 million to develop a new industrial campus in Plaquemines Parish.

Spanning 300 acres, the campus will bring together American Gulf Marine Terminals, LA Cement Works, Cemtech USA and LA Gypsum to establish an integrated supply chain for essential construction materials that will strengthen domestic production and regional distribution.

Collectively, the participating companies are expected to create 250 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $70,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 281 indirect new jobs, for a total of 531 potential new job opportunities in the Southeast Region.

“America’s industrial growth runs through Louisiana,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “By expanding the manufacturing capacity and supply chains needed to build across the Gulf Coast and beyond, this project strengthens our position as a national leader in industry, infrastructure and economic growth.”

American Gulf Marine Terminals, LLC will establish and own the marine terminal, which will operate as “AGM-Point Celeste” and serve as the logistics foundation for the development. The terminal will deliver raw materials to the initial three manufacturing facilities and move finished construction products to markets throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

“Louisiana’s unmatched access to global waterways has long positioned the state as a leader in international commerce,” AGM-Point Celeste President Mike Peek said. “This development builds on that legacy by bringing together modern marine infrastructure and advanced manufacturing to strengthen domestic production of essential construction materials. Our investment reflects our confidence in Louisiana’s strategic location, business climate and growing demand for domestically manufactured products that support continued industrial growth throughout the Gulf Coast.”

The campus will be developed in phases, beginning with construction of the marine terminal and precast concrete facility in the fourth quarter of 2026 and continuing through 2028.

“Louisiana has always been a gateway for American commerce, and projects like this are building on that legacy in new ways,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “As investment accelerates across our state, developments like this help ensure Louisiana companies have greater access to the materials, infrastructure and industrial capacity needed to keep that momentum moving.”

Project details by company

American Gulf Marine Terminals

American Gulf Marine Terminals will develop and operate the campus’s multipurpose marine terminal at Mississippi River Mile Marker 52. As the company’s flagship terminal, AGM – Pointe Celeste is designed to receive both inland and oceangoing vessels, handling raw materials, finished products and other cargo through modern unloading, storage and material-handling systems.

The terminal will provide marine logistics for bulk commodity transportation and industrial supply chains, connecting river access with on-site manufacturing and regional distribution.

Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with initial operations anticipated in the first quarter of 2027.

LA Cement Works

LA Cement Works will establish a first-of-its-kind advanced cement grinding facility in Louisiana, using raw component materials delivered through the belt and pneumatically connected marine terminal. Modern grinding and material-handling technologies will support efficient production of cement powder and related products, providing a dependable domestic source of high-quality cement.

The mill will serve commercial, industrial, infrastructure and energy markets throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, expanding regional access to a critical construction material and supporting domestic production.

Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with operations anticipated in the first quarter of 2028.

Cemtech USA

Cemtech USA will develop a precast concrete manufacturing facility producing piles, blocks and other engineered components for industrial, commercial, marine and infrastructure applications. Manufacturing the components in a controlled environment can improve consistency, reduce field labor requirements and shorten construction schedules. The facility will also support the casting of concrete buildings, providing durable, hurricane-resistant structures for residential and commercial use throughout the Gulf Coast.

This component of the advanced manufacturing park combines engineering expertise, quality-control processes and modern production methods to deliver durable precast products designed to improve construction performance and project delivery.

Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with operations anticipated in the third quarter of 2027.

LA Gypsum

LA Gypsum will develop a manufacturing facility producing high-quality gypsum wallboard for residential, commercial, institutional and industrial construction. The facility will use direct access to the marine terminal and regional distribution networks to serve customers throughout Louisiana and the Southeast.

Using advanced production technology and efficient manufacturing processes, LA Gypsum will help meet demand driven by residential growth and continued investment in commercial, health care, education and industrial construction.

Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027, with operations anticipated in the third quarter of 2028.

“Bringing nearly $300 million in private investment to Plaquemines Parish proves the strength and potential of our community,” Plaquemines Parish President Keith Hinkley said. “Creating over 500 new jobs builds a stronger local economy today while securing a better future for our families and generations to come.”

To secure the project in Plaquemines Parish, the state of Louisiana offered the companies a competitive incentives package that includes customized workforce recruitment and training assistance through LED FastStart and $3.5 million performance-based grant for site and infrastructure improvements. The companies are also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs and the Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“Plaquemines Parish has become one of the most attractive industrial corridors in the country, and this investment shows why,” President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. Michael Hecht said. “This project needed a location that could support marine access, manufacturing capacity and long-term growth all at once, and Plaquemines Parish delivers on all of those needs. GNO, Inc. worked alongside the state and the parish to help these companies bring this project to life, which will strengthen the region’s industrial base for years to come.”