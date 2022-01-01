FireBird Energy announces acquisition of Midland Basin assets from Chevron

FireBird Energy LLC has acquired operated assets located in the Midland Basin from Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Chevron Midcontinent, L.P.

"This transaction will be our second major acquisition as we continue to advance our consolidation strategy and enhance our Western Midland Basin footprint with additional scale," said Travis F. Thompson, CEO of FireBird.

"The acquisition of these high-margin, oil-weighted assets is a complementary addition to our acreage footprint, production, and cash flow base," Thompson added.

The acquisition includes approximately 21,000 net acres (99% operated) in Ector, Midland, Crane, and Upton counties. Thompson said the company expects to benefit from additional operating synergies when production operations are combined with its base asset.

FireBird Energy LLC is a Fort Worth, Texas based upstream oil and gas company focused on the acquisition and responsible development of assets in the Midland Basin.