ExxonMobil earns $2.4B in 1Q 2019

ExxonMobil, Baton Rouge

Exxon Mobil Corporation announced an estimated first quarter 2019 earnings of $2.4 billion, or $0.55 per share assuming dilution, compared with $4.7 billion a year earlier. Cash flow from operations and asset sales was $8.4 billion, including proceeds associated with asset sales of $107 million. During the quarter, the company distributed $3.5 billion in dividends to shareholders. Capital and exploration expenditures were $6.9 billion, up 42 percent from the prior year, reflecting key investments in the U.S. Permian Basin.

“Solid operating performance in the first quarter helped mitigate the impact of challenging Downstream and Chemical margin environments. In addition, we continued to benefit from our integrated business model,” said Darren W. Woods, chairman and chief executive officer. “We are making strong progress on our growth plans and expect to deliver sustained value for our shareholders. The change in Canadian crude differentials, as well as heavy scheduled maintenance, similar to the fourth quarter of 2018, affected our quarterly results.”

Downstream

ExxonMobil achieved first sales of on-specification Group II basestocks from the advanced hydrocracker at the Rotterdam refinery in the Netherlands. The new unit uses proprietary catalyst in a unique refining configuration to upgrade lower-value vacuum gas oil into higher-value EHC™ Group II basestocks and ultra-low sulfur diesel.

Weak industry fuels margins from high gasoline inventory levels and narrowed North American crude differentials impacted results in the quarter.

Overall heavy scheduled maintenance remained at similar levels to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Chemical

Sales volumes increased from the prior year quarter reflecting project growth, however, margins remained challenged with continued supply length from recent industry capacity additions.