Expansion continues for Alliance Source Testing with acquisition of METCO

Alliance Source Testing, LLC (“Alliance”) has completed its fourth add-on acquisition with the purchase of METCO Environmental (“METCO”) from TestAmerica, a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (Ticker: ERFSF). METCO provides source emission testing (stack testing) services to customers throughout the United States with a focus in the South.

Acquiring METCO was an important next step for Alliance, who is actively investing in growth to build a national, best-in-class stack testing platform. Strategically, METCO significantly bolsters Alliance’s growing presence across the Gulf Coast and Nationally when responding to complex, challenging source testing projects. In addition, the partnership increases the breadth of services that Alliance Source Testing is able to provide to customers, such as increased on-site analytical capabilities and experience with large-scale, complex testing campaigns.

Rob Patterson, President of METCO said, “The partnership with Alliance is an exciting new chapter for METCO’s employees and customers. We have great pride in the personal attention we’ve historically delivered to our customers and believe Alliance’s industry leading service culture is the perfect extension of those efforts.”

Together, Alliance and METCO have a strong national footprint of 13 offices and over 200 employees located in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Utah with attractive geographic density in the key Gulf Coast region and the technical expertise to serve a diverse range of end markets.

“The METCO team is a great complement to our southern presence and allows us to strengthen our footprint in the Gulf Coast Chemical and Petrochemical Markets,” noted Alliance CEO Chris LeMay. “The opportunity to partner with METCO’s experienced leadership team, managers, and test team members expands our core competencies, deepens customer relationships for Alliance, and provides a powerful platform for future growth.”