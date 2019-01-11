Equinor completes acquisition of the UK Rosebank project

Equinor and Chevron have completed their transaction announced in October 2018, whereby Equinor has acquired Chevron’s 40% operated interest in the Rosebank project in the West of Shetland region of the UK Continental Shelf.

Rosebank further strengthens Equinor’s UK upstream portfolio which includes the Mariner development, expected to start commercial production during the first half of 2019.

Equinor’s UK portfolio also includes attractive exploration opportunities and three producing offshore wind farms. In addition, Equinor is the largest supplier of crude oil and of natural gas to the UK.