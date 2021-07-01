ENGIE and Axium team up for energy agreement to support university's goals

Houston-based ENGIE North America and Axium Infrastructure announced a long-term energy management partnership with Washington D.C.'s Georgetown University.

Under the terms of the 50-year agreement, Georgetown Energy, a subsidiary of ENGIE North America, will be solely responsible for operations, maintenance, and the modernization of the university's utility system including steam, chilled water, power and domestic water for its main campus location and downtown law center facilities.

By leveraging innovative energy solutions and modernization of the existing utility infrastructure, this agreement will help move the university's ambitious sustainability goals which include a 35% overall reduction in energy use, as well as achieving carbon neutral status by 2030.

"The ENGIE team is proud to recognize the final transfer of Georgetown University's utility system to management under the unified Georgetown Energy Partners group this week," said Stefaan Sercu, managing director of Energy Solutions Americas at ENGIE.

"Our partnership with Georgetown builds off of a successful track record of the University's long-term commitment to sustainability – through measurable infrastructure upgrades, impactful renewable generation goals, and integrated academic leadership that promotes interdisciplinary solutions to the climate crisis. We're looking forward to shaping new opportunities together that accelerate the campus community's transition to a carbon-neutral future," Sercu added.

"Axium is thrilled to join the extraordinary community at Georgetown University and to partner once again with ENGIE," said Thierry Vandal, president of Axium Infrastructure US Inc. "We look forward to supporting Georgetown in meeting its campus sustainability goals and carbon neutrality objective."