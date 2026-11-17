Diamondback Energy, Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire certain subsidiaries of Double Eagle IV Midco, LLC and Double Eagle V Midco, LLC (Double Eagle) in exchange for approximately 15.56 million shares of Diamondback common stock and $2.15 billion of cash, subject to customary adjustments (Double Eagle Acquisition).

The cash portion of this transaction is expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand, borrowings under the company’s credit facility and/or proceeds from term loans.

“This acquisition is another important step in Diamondback’s continued growth within the Midland Basin. The undeveloped inventory acquired in this transaction significantly increases the operated working interest and net present value of high return projects that we were already going to drill, while also adding more undeveloped inventory to our portfolio throughout the Midland Basin,” stated Kaes Van’t Hof, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Diamondback.

Mr. Van’t Hof continued, “In 2022, as Diamondback gained subsurface understanding of the emerging Barnett zone in the Midland Basin, we decided to combine that understanding with the differentiated land expertise of the Double Eagle team. Today’s deal is the culmination of that successful partnership, with Diamondback buying out the 40% of the partnership we did not already own, known as ‘netting up’ in the oil business. Our confidence in both the quality of the resource and our execution cost structure ahead of large-scale development made this the right time to complete this transaction. Importantly, Diamondback does not need to add a rig or materially alter our development plan as a result of this transaction, ensuring a seamless integration.”

Mr. Van’t Hof continued, “We are also excited to announce early results from our first full-section Barnett development in Spanish Trail in Midland County. At a recent peak, this project, consisting of four 10,000-foot lateral wells, produced approximately 7.5 MBo/d and 37 MMcf/d, exceeding internal expectations for full-field development and in line with delineation wells in the area. These early results further validate our geologic understanding of the play and provide momentum as we execute full-field Barnett development in 2027 and for years to come.”

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Cody Campbell and John Sellers, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Double Eagle, commented, “We are pleased to once again partner with Diamondback on this transaction. These assets offer high-quality inventory and meaningful Barnett runway, and we are confident they will be in great hands with an operator that shares our commitment to West Texas. We are proud of what the Double Eagle team has built in the Midland Basin and plan to continue our operating momentum with our multi-rig development program on our remaining assets in Reagan County.”

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