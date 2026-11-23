ConocoPhillips announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Norway business and its 40.25% interest in and operatorship of the U.K. Teesside oil terminal to Vår Energi for total consideration of $4.425 billion, less agreed upon adjustments of approximately $0.5 billion as of the Jan. 1, 2026, effective date.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter 2027 subject to approval by the Norwegian Ministry of Energy and regulatory conditions.

At closing, Vår Energi will assume the post-effective date balance sheets of the properties. Total consideration is expected to be $3.9 billion, including the remaining 2026 tax liability of approximately $1.4 billion, payable in the first half of 2027, and net cash proceeds of approximately $2.5 billion. Proceeds will be earmarked for general purposes and for discretionary share repurchases in 2027 to supplement the company’s long-standing commitment of returning approximately 45% of cash from operations to shareholders.

“We are extremely proud of the legacy we created with these assets for more than five decades and are pleased that Vår Energi recognizes the value of this business,” said Andy O’Brien, president and chief executive officer. “Norway and Teesside are high-quality assets with strong operating histories, and we believe this win-win transaction unlocks value for ConocoPhillips while positioning these assets for continued success under new ownership.”

The transaction includes the entire issued share capital of ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS and ConocoPhillips (U.K.) Teesside Operator Limited, which together hold the company's Norway and Teesside assets and associated decommissioning liabilities.

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The Norway business includes ConocoPhillips' interests in producing assets on the Norwegian continental shelf, anchored by the operated Greater Ekofisk Area in the North Sea, as well as interests in eight partner-operated fields across the Norwegian Sea and northern North Sea. It also includes the company's interest in the Norpipe oil pipeline and certain non-operated infrastructure. The Teesside business includes the Teesside oil terminal and related pipeline infrastructure.

In 2025, the Norway business produced approximately 120 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Year-end 2025 proved reserves associated with the sale properties were approximately 221 million barrels of oil equivalent.