Chevron is closing in on a deal to buy a majority stake in Beacon Offshore Energy in a transaction that values the business at roughly $5 billion, the Financial Times reported.

The oil major has drawn ahead of rival bidders in its pursuit of Blackstone-backed Beacon, which controls 70 deepwater leases across some 400,000 gross acres in the Gulf of America, the report said.

Chevron has been looking to increase production from the Gulf of America to 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of this year.

Chevron declined to comment, while Beacon did not immediately respond to the request for comment.