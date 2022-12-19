Chesapeake Utilities Corporation expands propane services in Florida with acquisition of Hernando Gas

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation announced that its subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities (FPU), has acquired the propane operating assets of Hernando Gas, based in Hernando, Florida.

Through this acquisition, the Company expands its operating footprint further into Florida, where customers will be served by FPU.

"Propane's reliability, versatility and superior performance make it a fuel of choice for many Floridians," said Jeff Householder, president and chief executive officer, Chesapeake Utilities. "We are confident that FPU will provide our new propane customers with the same exceptional service that they have been accustomed to receiving."

"This is a strategic acquisition for our Company as it enables Florida Public Utilities to expand the availability of our Florida propane operations closer to the Tampa market," said Andy Hesson, vice president of Sharp Energy.

Florida Public Utilities, and its sister company Sharp Energy, serves customers in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida and maintains local offices in the areas served to better support customers and communities where we operate.