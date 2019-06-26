Brock Canada and Fort McKay First Nation announce joint venture to create the largest indigenous soft craft provider in Canada

Brock Canada Services Ltd. and Fort McKay First Nation are proud to formally announce the formation of their partnership; Soogadin Services LP (“Soogadin”, pronounced ‘Soo-gah-tin’) meaning “powerfully built” in Cree.

Officially formed in December 2018, Soogadin leverages the expertise of two progressive organizations to bring leadership, operating efficiency, and an emphasis on community. This partnership is founded on the shared vision of value and innovation with a focus on providing the energy, mining, paper, and chemical industries with powerful and progressive solutions.

“Fort McKay First Nation is excited to have Soogadin as its newest business venture,” says Chief Mel Grandjamb. “In our view when we combine the strengths of Brock and Fort McKay, we believe we have a company that will be a success in this business sector in this region. We look forward to a long term and successful business relationship and one that will have a positive impact upon the community of Fort McKay.”

“This partnership is multifaceted for the Brock Group (“Brock”). First, it supports Brock’s fast-paced growth in Canada, where we aim to become the leading soft craft service provider,” said Raymond A. Aronoff, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Brock Group. “Second, it demonstrates our strong focus on community participation where our employees work and live. As well, this partnership extends our commitment of providing the highest quality of service and safest solutions to our customers throughout Canada.”

Soogadin offers services for green- and brown-field capital projects, shutdown/turnaround work, and specialized long-term facility maintenance, offering solutions that contribute to operational optimization, asset integrity, enhanced production, cost certainty and reduction, while increasing safety and minimizing environmental impact.

As it stands, Soogadin will be the largest Indigenous scaffolding, insulation and fireproofing provider in Canada. All aspect of the business and plans for sustainable growth will be Powerfully Built.

"We [Brock] have a tremendous amount of respect for Fort McKay First Nation, and this relationship extends our vision of partnering with the Indigenous community to provide its members with meaningful job opportunities,” said Joe Brickner, President of Brock Canada. “This partnership also supports Brock’s commitment to team with local stake holders to build a better overall industry for all involved.”