BrandSafway and SafwayAtlantic acquire Sheedy Hoist

BrandSafway

SafwayAtlantic, a BrandSafway company, to acquire the Sheedy Hoist business, effective July 1, 2019. This transaction significantly increases SafwayAtlantic’s premium motorized capabilities in the Bay Area and throughout Southern California.

Previously a division of Sheedy Drayage Co., Sheedy Hoist has an extensive inventory of standard and counter-weightless equipment, single- and dual-car hoists with capacities from 2,000 to 7,000 pounds, and leading brands such as Alimak, Champion, AVRO and RAXTAR.

“Sheedy Hoist is a great addition to our team,” said Keith Lynch, president of SafwayAtlantic. “Acquiring a premium provider of high-performance motorized solutions, along with our recent win of two major projects on the West Coast — Oceanwide Center in San Francisco and Grand Avenue in Los Angeles — is very exciting and reinforces our leadership position and full range of premium capabilities.”

The acquisition of the assets of Sheedy Hoist will strengthen BrandSafway and SafwayAtlantic’s position on the West Coast. “The Sheedy Hoist team has advanced experience in engineering, planning and estimating as well as on-site installation, operation, maintenance support, and repair,” said Art Eunson, president of Commercial and Industrial at BrandSafway. “This acquisition will enhance our range and delivery of access technologies.”

The Sheedy Hoist team is looking forward to joining BrandSafway. “We’re eager to share our hoisting and motorized expertise with the BrandSafway team,” said Cambiz Gholamshahi, general manager of Sheedy Hoist. “This is an exciting opportunity for our employees to grow. At the same time, our customers will now be able to take advantage of a wider range of specialty products and services through BrandSafway.”