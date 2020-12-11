Bluewater Energy acquires Tri-Tech Energy Services

Bluewater Energy, Inc acquires Tri-Tech Energy Services.
Tri-TechEnergy Services (TTES) has been a strategic partner of Bluewater Energy for many years. Making Tri-Tech Energy Services part of Bluewater Energy was a natural fit for the company given the long-standing relationship and strategic fit within our service platform. Tri-Tech Energy Services will continue to provide the high-quality operations and training services they have since their inception in 1995 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bluewater Energy, Inc.
Adding Tri-Tech Energy Services to Bluewater Energy strengthens our position as a leader for technical services in the power, oil/gas and industrial marketplace.
Tri-Tech Energy Services has a three-pronged approach focusing on training, documentation and maintenance services.
Reach out to us to see how Tri-Tech can support your project's training needs. Training Services:
- Develop & Implement a Training Plan
- Develop Plant Specific Training Manuals
- Provide Onsite Instruction
- Review & Coordinate Vendor Training
- Develop CBT (Computer Based Training) for the Plant O&M Staff
- Develop OJT (On the Job Training) Qualification Programs for the Plant O&M Staff
Documentation Services:
- Plant Specific System Descriptions
- Plant Specific Operating Procedures
Maintenance Services:
- Preventive Maintenance (PM) Schedules and Procedures
- Lubrication Schedules
- Lock-Out/Tag-Out Procedures