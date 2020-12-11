Bluewater Energy acquires Tri-Tech Energy Services

Bluewater Energy, Inc acquires Tri-Tech Energy Services.

Tri-TechEnergy Services (TTES) has been a strategic partner of Bluewater Energy for many years. Making Tri-Tech Energy Services part of Bluewater Energy was a natural fit for the company given the long-standing relationship and strategic fit within our service platform. Tri-Tech Energy Services will continue to provide the high-quality operations and training services they have since their inception in 1995 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bluewater Energy, Inc.

Adding Tri-Tech Energy Services to Bluewater Energy strengthens our position as a leader for technical services in the power, oil/gas and industrial marketplace.

Tri-Tech Energy Services has a three-pronged approach focusing on training, documentation and maintenance services.

Reach out to us to see how Tri-Tech can support your project's training needs. Training Services:

Develop & Implement a Training Plan

Develop Plant Specific Training Manuals

Provide Onsite Instruction

Review & Coordinate Vendor Training

Develop CBT (Computer Based Training) for the Plant O&M Staff

Develop OJT (On the Job Training) Qualification Programs for the Plant O&M Staff

Documentation Services:

Plant Specific System Descriptions

Plant Specific Operating Procedures

Maintenance Services: