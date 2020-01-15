Becht Engineering acquire Texas Gulf Coast Engineers

Becht Engineering’s Dimensional Technology Services division announces that it has agreed to acquire Texas Gulf Coast Engineers (TGCE). For more than 20 years, Texas Gulf Coast Engineers (TGCE) has been a leader in advanced dimensional control services. Mike Swymn, Manager of Becht Engineering’s Dimensional Technology Services (DTS) is quoted, “The acquisition of Texas Gulf Coast Engineers (TGCE) will be a valuable addition to our portfolio of dimensional technology services that demonstrates our commitment to provide the best in class organization in providing and managing dimensional measurement information to our customers.”

